The clocks are changed and I wake up just in time and then very awake

Although it’s the weekend, I have to get up early tomorrow, Sunday: a relatively important appointment has been made. Clocks go back tonight, one hour ahead. I don’t know which alarm time I should set my alarm clock, Alexa or cell phone to – because I don’t know which of these devices will automatically change the time tonight.

If I set the alarm time to the time I want to be woken up, but the device does not change the time automatically, the alarm clock would only go off an hour later and I might well oversleep. If I set the time an hour earlier to compensate for this potential problem, but the alarm then automatically sets the time change correctly, I’ll be woken up an hour early (which I want to avoid on a Sunday).

The alarm clock next to my bed is a radio alarm clock that is supposed to synchronize itself every night. However, the time signal only arrives unreliably at the alarm clock. He misses it relatively often, then he does not synchronize and does not make the time change automatically, but only during the next synchronization the next night.

Of course, the cell phone adjusts itself to the new time when it’s online, but I usually put it offline at night. I’m not sure if it also switches when offline.

I am most confident with Alexa that she will make the time change correctly and automatically herself.

That’s why I set Alexa and, to be on the safe side, the alarm clock on my cell phone.

On Sunday morning I wake up by myself 10 minutes before Alexa’s alarm.

In the shower, the unintentionally and unfamiliarly cold water reminds me that I forgot to set the clock on the heating system to the new time manually the night before. There will be hot water in an hour. Now I’m very awake.

(Molinarius)