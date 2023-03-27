Home News The White House: The American banking system is safe
News

The White House: The American banking system is safe

by admin
The White House: The American banking system is safe

The White House said on Monday that the US banking system is safe despite the pressures on some institutions after the collapse of two banks in the United States.

“Because of the decisive actions that we’ve seen … from our administration and banking regulators as well as from the Treasury Department, the banking system is safe,” White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The collapse of (Silicon Valley) and (Signature) banks increased fears of contagion to other banks, prompting US officials to intervene.

See also  Another 247 intersections have electronic eyes upgraded to capture "motor vehicle zebra crossings are not courteous to pedestrians" | electronic eyes | motor vehicles | traffic violations_ Sina News

You may also like

Jails, the crime call centers

Actress Madelyn Cline embodies Stella McCartney’s sustainable values

2 police officers arrested for beating 14-year-old boy

Baby suffered multiple fractures after being trapped in...

Miguel Oliveira out for the GP of Argentina...

Weekend of our internationals: breathtaking Talya Gace, Elodie...

Colonel’s wife humiliates police officer

Not safe to go?The popularity of outbound travel...

Microsoft and Activision, the acquisition will be approved...

These exhortations from AAMRON for a conscious use...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy