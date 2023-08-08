Lower inflammatory markers with vitamin D supplementation

Heidelberg – According to current studies, vitamin D intake is associated with reduced cancer mortality. Could anti-inflammatory effects of the vitamin be the cause? A meta-analysis carried out at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) has now revealed that vitamin D intake lowers the serum levels of an important inflammatory marker in people suffering from cancer or precancerous lesions.

Vitamin D deficiency is widespread worldwide and is particularly common in cancer patients. Whether vitamin D supplementation can prevent the development of cancer or improve the prognosis of cancer patients has already been investigated in numerous studies. According to current studies, regular vitamin D3 intake reduces the probability of dying from cancer by around twelve percent.

The biological mechanisms by which vitamin D influences the outcome of cancer are still largely unexplained. There is evidence of an influence of the vitamin on pro-inflammatory signaling pathways. “High levels of inflammatory markers in cancer patients are often associated with an unfavorable outcome of the disease. This is especially true for colon, breast, pancreas, liver and prostate cancer. It therefore seems plausible that vitamin D supplementation counteracts the pro-inflammatory processes and can thus have a beneficial effect on the course of the disease,” says Hermann Brenner from the German Cancer Research Center.

In order to test this assumption, scientists led by Brenner carried out a systematic literature search for the first time, in which they summarized studies on the effect of vitamin D supplementation on various inflammatory markers. The researchers considered eight studies. A total of 592 included participants suffering from cancer or precancerous lesions were randomly assigned to the vitamin D arm or the placebo arm.

The DKFZ researchers found significantly lower serum levels of the pro-inflammatory tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) in study participants taking vitamin D substitution. This messenger substance is released in almost all inflammations and activates a large number of different immune cells. For two other important messengers, interleukin 6 and CRP, the researchers also observed lower levels under vitamin D substitution, but the effects were not statistically significant in the overall still very limited number of patients.

A limitation of previous studies is that all patients received the same dose regardless of their baseline vitamin D level. Hermann Brenner sees even greater potential in targeted vitamin D supplementation tailored to individual needs. His team is currently conducting a large randomized study in cooperation with numerous clinics in Germany. Initial results have already shown that vitamin D deficiency can be compensated very reliably with such personalized vitamin D supplementation.

Through careful long-term follow-up of an even larger number of patients, the researchers are now investigating how this new approach affects the inflammatory process, the quality of life and the prognosis of the patients. The first results on this will be available in the coming year.

* The threshold value of the 25-hydroxyvitamin D level in the blood used for vitamin D deficiency was 30 nmol/L (= 12 ng/ml). If one includes people with a less serious vitamin D deficiency (25-hydroxyvitamin D level in the blood < 50 nmol/L (= 20 ng/ml)), slightly more than half of Germans have at least a deficiency. However, there are guidelines that use other thresholds. Since the vitamin D level in the blood mainly depends on the tanning of the skin, this percentage also fluctuates greatly with the seasons.

Tafirenyika Gwenzi, Anna Zhu, Petra Schrotz-King, Ben Schöttker, Michael Hoffmeister, Hermann Brenner: Effects of vitamin D supplementation on inflammatory response in patients with cancer and precancerous lesions: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials.

Clinical Nutrition 2023, DOI:

