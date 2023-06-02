Home » Lupus, Iaccarino (UniPd): “Biologicals reduce damage to organs and joints”
Health

Lupus, Iaccarino (UniPd): “Biologicals reduce damage to organs and joints”

by admin
Lupus, Iaccarino (UniPd): “Biologicals reduce damage to organs and joints”

The Eular Congress is underway at the MiCo in Milan “Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune rheumatic disease, this means that the immune system acts not only against external agents, such as bacteria and viruses, but also against organs…
Channels: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Lombardy, Milan, Autoimmune Diseases, Rheumatism, Bacteria

See also  Tailor-made, individual solutions and free advice for better sleep

You may also like

A new soap for poorer countries – Health

Anxiety and stress? No more junk food: This...

Anti-cancer foods, which are the best? A complete...

Stevia, aspartame: Which sweeteners are a healthy alternative...

Breast cancer in the early stages, so the...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Roland Garros 2023: Sonego in the round of...

Bacteria in the kitchen, where to look and...

A wait of at least a year for...

Bioethics consultation on critical issues in paediatrics –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy