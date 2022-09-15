WHAT is lymphoma? How widespread is it? Does it heal? Only 9% of the Italians interviewed can satisfactorily answer these questions. The results of an Elma Research survey, released today in conjunction with the Awareness Day on Lymphoma, say so, which probed the knowledge of our compatriots on this type of cancer of the lymphatic system, also analyzing the perception on the spread and prospects of life after diagnosis.

I linfomi

Lymphomas are fairly frequent tumors of the lymphatic system. Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas are divided, with a prevalence of 67,000 and over 156,000 people respectively in 2020. In recent years, enormous progress has been made in the treatment of lymphomas. However, these cancers are still difficult to cure because they are often diagnosed too late.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, in particular, are a heterogeneous group of immune cell neoplasms (T and B lymphocytes): there are more than 60 types, of which the most common form, with an incidence of one in three cases, is the diffuse large B cell lymphoma (Dlbcl). This neoplasm responds to first-line treatments but becomes relapsed or refractory in up to 40% of cases, and when this occurs, treatment options are limited and survival decreases.

As widespread as it is unknown

Despite the spread of lymphomas, the survey, commissioned by Roche Italia, revealed that knowledge of these neoplasms, and in particular of Dlbcl, is scarce. Two out of three Italians declare that they know what a lymphoma is, 3% have had direct experience of it. Even among those who think they know the disease, however, only 20% know that it is a tumor of the lymphatic system, 28% indicate referral specialists other than the haematologist and oncologist and only 20% know how to correctly indicate at least 3 warning signs of this cancer, such as swollen lymph nodes in the neck, chronic fatigue, fever, abdominal swelling and pain, cough and breathing problems. Those who claim to have heard of it consider lymphoma a serious, moderately widespread and mostly not curable disease.

Furthermore, Dlbcl is the least known form: only 15% of the population claims to know what it is or to have had a personal or indirect experience of it, and even fewer (9%) prove to have correct information on this neoplasm. . There is a common perception that this is a very serious (57%) and average (54%) type of lymphoma. On healing, most of the respondents say they are positive.

More information is needed

The survey shows that among Italians the level of knowledge about lymphomas is still limited. More generally, while recognizing the importance of cancer prevention even in the absence of symptoms, only a third of the population does so with full awareness, trying to keep up to date on health issues. “These results”, comments Elena Ripamonti of Elma Research, “suggest how fundamental it is that prevention and information go hand in hand, to avoid misinformation and late diagnosis”.

To try to fill the information gaps, spread correct information and awareness on non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, the Roche Italia campaign “From the first moment: close to patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas” starts. “The data portrays the important information and knowledge gap on lymphomas well”, insists Davide Petruzzelli, President of the Aladino Onlus Lamp association, who collaborates in the campaign. “Providing information remains a primary issue, both from the point of view of prevention and for all those patients who face the diagnosis. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in particular, is a complex, aggressive disease and precisely because of these characteristics it has an important psychological impact on the patient and on the family. To face the treatment process in the best possible way, it is important to receive clear and useful information, which helps the patient to orient himself from the first moments after diagnosis “.