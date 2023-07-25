Home » Neovasc Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3358/2023 of 06.13.2023
Health

Neovasc Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3358/2023 of 06.13.2023

by admin

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3358/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1465/2023 Neovasc Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Sector of the Molise Region and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Appeal – Neovasc.pdf (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Ordinanza – Neovasc.pdf (PDF 132.2 Kb)

Istanza Neovasc.pdf (PDF 95.3 Kb)

See also  Multiple sclerosis, so it slows down even in the most severe forms

You may also like

The Growing Trend of Neoplasms in the Fifties...

In Peru 230 cases of Guillain-Barré, WHO invites...

Paraplegic Soldier’s Life Altered by Tragic Initiation Accident

How to prevent stroke with the right diet

Lea and essential care: only 14 regions promoted,...

Massive fire threatens Vieste, forcing evacuation of tourists

Contact lenses: how to use them in the...

Talking to young children often helps them develop...

Sifi Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

The first public neuromuscular clinical center based on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy