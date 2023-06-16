Macopharma Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2967/2023 of 08.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14658/2022 Macopharma Italia Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 217.6 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Liguria (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Bolzano (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Piedmont (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Sardinia (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Added Reasons Appeal Sicily (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Umbria (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Instance (PDF 97.5 Kb)