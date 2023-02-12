An editorial to reveal the truth about the Macron-Meloni controversy. “An enormous nuisance” that underlies Emmanuel Macron’s behavior according to Bruno Vespa who, in the national newspaper, gives his reading on the diplomatic case that exploded between Italy and France before the European summit in Brussels. For the conductor of Door to door the exclusion of Prime Minister Meloni from the dinner between the French president, the Ukrainian one Volodymyr Zelensky and the German chancellor Olaf Scholz has nothing to do with it: the truth would instead be the enormous difficulty in which the head of the Elysée would find himself.

On the one hand, “Macron jealous of the Ukrainian president’s sensational visit to London” writes Vespa, who also highlights a second reason: “to be careful of Le Pen” in France shaken by demonstrations for pension reform. “Le Pen is riding the social wrath. Even if Meloni is now very far from Le Pen – explains the journalist – the idea that for the first time a right-wing woman leads Italy and is defined as the most popular leader in Europe gives him a huge nuisance.” Especially given the success of the Italian leader throughout Europe, even consecrated by the Times on the last cover. The 2024 European elections are approaching: “They will measure the strength of the individual parties in each country and will be decisive in establishing who will be in charge in Europe” writes Vespa.