Magnesium, a benefit that not everyone knows about

Magnesium is a fundamental mineral for our body. It has many properties but there is one benefit that not everyone knows. Find out what it is.

It is one of the most important minerals for our body because it is responsible for the production of energy and many other functions.

Magnesium is involved in more than 300 cellular processes. It not only preserves the health of the nervous system and regulates the permeability of the cell membrane, allowing the transport of calcium and potassium, but also contributes to the maintenance of a correct blood pH balance and activates the enzymes, the substances that catalyze the biochemical reactions in our body. body. Furthermore, it promotes the absorption of vitamins B, C and E and interacts with vitamin D which is responsible for the absorption of magnesium. And finally, it helps reduce cramps and relax muscles, fights constipation and is essential in premenstrual syndrome.

In short, the benefits of magnesium are numerous. There is another one, however, that not everyone knows and it shouldn’t be underestimated at all.

The hidden benefit of magnesium

It has been found that magnesium can fight some of the most common modern “ailments”.

Magnesium helps manage stress and reduce anxiety – tantasalute.it

In fact, this mineral can act beneficially against anxiety and nervousness, helping to manage the stress that accompanies the days of many of us. When we experience a stressful situation, in fact, we have seen that we deplete our magnesium reserves. Consequently, introducing it with food or with specific supplements can help reduce stress and improve our mood.

There are several studies that demonstrate this often unknown benefit of magnesium. For example, a study published by the Journal of the American College of Nutrition has shown that taking it can be beneficial for those suffering from anxiety and post traumatic depression.

But how does magnesium work against anxiety? First of all, it promotes greater relaxation of the muscles. Secondly, it favors a good sleep that we know how much it can affect a good mood.

All signs of deficiency and how to supplement this precious mineral

Unfortunately it is estimated that 7 out of 10 people have a magnesium deficiency and this can also have serious consequences. The most obvious symptoms are: tiredness, nervousness, muscle discomfort, difficulty sleeping. Not only that… but as we have seen, a magnesium deficiency favors anxiety and stress. The mineral, in fact, regulates the production of cortisol, known as the stress hormone. When the level of this hormone is high, anxiety and stress can be generated, typical states of mind of people who lack it.

How to integrate magnesium – tantasalute.it

Furthermore, a magnesium deficiency can compromise bone health because this mineral helps to give bones their structure. That is why it is essential to integrate it. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommends introducing 375 mg of magnesium per day (this dosage varies according to age, gender and constitution).

However, we are not always able to reach this daily daily requirement. This is why it is essential to prevent deficiency by acting on nutrition, preferring the consumption of foods rich in this mineral such as fruit, dried fruit, vegetables (especially green leafy ones), cereals, legumes and cocoa. Also very useful can be good natural supplements.

In short, this mineral it’s really wonderful for our body and above all to help us manage the tasks of daily life with less stress and the nervousness that can take us from time to time.

