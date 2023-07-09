Home » Minister Zangrillo at the ANCI “Missione Italia” event
News

Minister Zangrillo at the ANCI “Missione Italia” event

by admin
Minister Zangrillo at the ANCI “Missione Italia” event

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews

See also  The Chinese space station will be fully completed this year for the first time with 6 astronauts in orbit at the same time - CHINA China

You may also like

The summer opening hours of municipal libraries and...

Israel seizes 44,000 acres of land owned by...

He Did It Too, Gina Parody book

Ambassadors of peace are born in Collecchio with...

KMAD Cup: Tabligbo’s Arabia FC must wait!

Shocking result, Colombia runner-up of the Central American...

2023 Zhaoxi Dengfeng Tournament-Lord Chasing Dreams Open will...

What Happens If You Stay in the US...

Verstappen wins F1 British GP ahead of Norris

Passing the gavel to the Lions Club Vasto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy