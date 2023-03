ansa

At least 13 people lost their lives in the strong earthquake that hit northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, with tremors felt in several major Pakistani cities and as far as the Indian capital New Delhi. The 6.5-magnitude quake forced residents to flee their homes in cities in northern Afghanistan and Pakistan, where it damaged buildings and triggered landslides. The epicenter was recorded 40 kilometers southeast of the Afghan city of Jurm, in the Hindu Kush mountain range.