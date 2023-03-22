Original title: Venom voice actor revealed that Sony PS5 masterpiece “Marvel Spider-Man 2” will be released in September

IT House News on March 22, Sony’s Insomniac Games studio announced “Marvel Spider-Man 2” in September 2021, but we may have to wait a while before we can play this game.

Although game developers Insomniac and Sony have not given official accurate information, Tony Todd, the actor who voiced Venom in “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, revealed that this much-anticipated game will be available in September 2023. It will be officially released on the Sony PS5 platform at that time.

Answering questions from fans, Tony Todd said that he thinks the game will start to enter a massive publicity phase in August, and it looks like the game will be officially released in September. He also reminded fans looking forward to the game to hold their breath in anticipation of the game’s release.

“Marvel Spider-Man 2” will continue to focus on the stories of Peter Parker and Miles. “Marvel Spider-Man” is an action-adventure game released by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PS4 platform, and it is also a work based on the Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man after obtaining authorization.

IT Home reminds that Sony’s “Marvel Spider-Man” game contains a brand new Spider-Man story, and has no connection with existing comics, video games and movies. Its works have been released worldwide on September 7, 2018.

"Marvel's Spider-Man" is set in the modern open world of New York, with many combat systems such as aerial combat, spider's senses and instinctive reactions, and special moves. Peter Parker will be a playable character during certain parts of the game, while his girlfriend, Mary Jane Watson, will also be manipulated by the player at some "critical moments".

