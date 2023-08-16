Maintaining a Healthy Weight in Summer: Tips from an Expert

In order to avoid gaining weight, it is important to focus on eating healthy rather than going on a strict diet, especially during the summer months and beach visits. This is what Laura Jorge, a dietitian-nutritionist and author of the book ‘The method eat healthy, live healthy’, emphasizes in her practical guide to nutrition. She debunks myths and highlights the specific nutritional needs of women, particularly in relation to hormonal changes and how stress and nerves contribute to weight gain.

Despite the common belief that summer and vacations lead to decreased appetite and weight loss, the reality is that many people actually gain weight during this period. According to data from the National Health Survey, nearly 8 out of 10 Spaniards (77.8%) experience weight gain during the summer, averaging between two and three kilograms.

Laura Jorge explains that the main reason for this weight gain is the disruption of routines and making poor food choices. Eating out frequently and making unhealthy choices contribute to the problem. Stress also plays a role, as emotional eating often increases during the summer when people have more free time and boredom sets in.

Certain foods are particularly problematic for maintaining weight during the summer. Laura Jorge identifies ice cream, soft drinks, alcohol, and typical beach snacks like fried potatoes and unhealthy nuts as the most dangerous culprits. However, she advises looking for alternatives to these ultra-processed foods and emphasizing the consumption of legumes, eggs, fruits, and vegetables.

When it comes to managing weight, both the quality and quantity of food matter. The recommended portion sizes vary depending on factors such as age, activity level, and individual needs. For example, a standard portion of nuts should not exceed a handful, and carbohydrate intake should be limited to around 50-60 grams of raw pasta or rice. Laura Jorge suggests accompanying these carbohydrates with natural tomato sauces rich in vegetables and quality proteins like tuna, hard-boiled eggs, or legumes. Processed red meat and bacon should be avoided.

Buffet meals can be challenging for maintaining a healthy diet, but Laura Jorge advises trying a bit of everything over several days instead of indulging all at once. She also emphasizes the importance of mindful eating, starting with fruit to feel more satisfied. For breakfast, she recommends following the Harvard healthy plate structure by including fruit and dairy products like unsweetened yogurt with options such as scrambled eggs, avocado, ham, or cheese. Whole wheat bread should be chosen for toast.

To overcome cravings when faced with a variety of tempting options, Laura Jorge suggests selecting the table before filling the plate to reduce anxiety, drinking a glass of water beforehand, and getting up multiple times to eat gradually. A salty breakfast is generally more satisfying due to the inclusion of quality proteins. Avoiding fried foods and excessive quantities is essential when dining at beach bars. Grilled meat and fish, sautéed vegetables, and skewers are better choices. Gazpacho, salmorejo, cold vegetable creams, and melon with ham are also recommended.

Laura Jorge provides multiple appetizing alternatives to grilled chicken with vegetables, such as zucchini spaghetti with chicken and feta cheese, stir-fried vegetables with tomato sauce, stuffed eggplant, whole wheat pasta with vegetables and grilled egg, and baked chicken with potato chips and sweet potato. It is best to avoid dipping bread into meals and focus on the main dish instead.

When it comes to accompaniments for drinks, olives are a less fattening option than fried and salted peanuts. Laura Jorge suggests hydrating with water before indulging in soft drinks or alcoholic beverages to feel more satisfied. For dessert, she recommends opting for homemade options without sugar or a piece of fruit. Ice creams and cakes should be avoided. Processed foods can be included in a healthy diet, as long as they are not ultra-processed ones. Laura Jorge suggests having good quality processed foods, such as vegetable stew without refined oil, canned bonito in natural juices, mozzarella, and feta cheese, on hand for convenient and healthy meal options.

Overall, the key is to find a balance between enjoying summer treats and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By making mindful food choices and focusing on nutrient-dense options, it is possible to avoid weight gain and stay on track with a healthy diet.

