Transcatheter ablation procedure performed, intervening on relapsing malignant arrhythmias, dangerous for a woman’s life and difficult to treat with pharmacological therapies. Ablation is a procedure thanks to which it is possible to identify and interrupt the pathological electrical circuits of the heart: in this case there was a very high frequency of ventricular tachycardia which could not be tolerated.

21 DIC – Malignant arrhythmias discovered remotely with telemedicine, thanks to which it was possible to intervene urgently on a patient and save her life thanks to a small artificial heart.

It happened in Bologna to a woman of about 60, suffering from severe heart disease, who had been implanted with a defibrillator a couple of years ago.

The specialists of the Maggiore hospital were able to observe some anomalies in the patient’s cardiac electrical circuit, deciding to send an ambulance to her home to transport her in an emergency to the interventional cardiology department.

Here, a multidisciplinary and multiprofessional team, directed by Gianni Casella, performed a transcatheter ablation procedure, intervening on relapsing malignant arrhythmias, dangerous for the woman’s life and difficult to treat with pharmacological therapies. Ablation is a procedure thanks to which it is possible to identify and interrupt the pathological electrical circuits of the heart: in this case there was a very high frequency of ventricular tachycardia which could not be tolerated by the patient for the time necessary to identify and eliminate the circuits electrical pathologies to be stopped with ablation.

In order to carry out the procedure, therefore, Giampiero Nobilehead of Interventional Cardiology, before proceeding with the ablation, percutaneously placed a large catheter with a small turbine (Impella system) inside the patient’s heart capable of maintaining blood circulation even when the heartbeat had become so rapid as to be incompatible with life.

Meanwhile, the team of electrophysiologists, directed by Gaetano Barbatothanks to the support of anesthesiologists and resuscitators, in about two hours she was able to interrupt the malignant arrhythmia, while the artificial pump guaranteed the patient an adequate circulatory flow, avoiding exposing her to the risk of organ damage.

December 21, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Regions and Asl

