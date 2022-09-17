Carbohydrates yes, carbohydrates no: the dilemma is always on. But the experts have something to say about it: here is the truth.

In all low calorie diets that aim to lose weight, whether it is a few or many kilos, the dilemma about the use of carbohydrates is always present and seems to never go out. There are those there completely eliminate from one’s diet in the hope of losing extra pounds, there are those who do not eat them only in the evening because some say they are too heavy and that to be disposed of they should be eaten for lunch or in any case during the day.

But there are others who argue that they should not be completely eliminated in a healthy and balanced diet. Where is the truth? The expert dieticians and nutritionists they have the answer and finally it is possible to dispel myths or confirm popular beliefs: here is the whole truth about our carbohydrate friends and when they should be eaten.

Are Carbohydrates Really That Bad? The whole truth

Social dietician Fabio Schirru takes care of dispelling all the myths around the world of food and diets, giving useful and healthy advice on nutrition that should be listened to by anyone who is trying not only to lose weight but also simply to live better, healthier and longer. So what does Fabio tell us about carbohydrates? He has posted a reel on his Instagram profile that is very popular just to explain it and answer the question once and for all.

Carbohydrates, therefore, do not make you fat! Fabio is keen to dispel this myth because, as he says in the description of the post, he has heard too many people say that they don’t eat them at dinner because otherwise they get fat. Schirru explains how this statement is completely devoid of sense and scientific foundation. This is because it is not at all true that you do not burn fat and calories during sleep.

Sleep is in fact a low intensity activity and actually burns calories, so eating a plate of pasta in the evening will not ruin your diet and, moreover, in a correct balanced and healthy diet, nothing should be totally eliminated, but simply consumed with moderation and intelligence. Always consult a doctor, dietician or nutritionist before taking any steps or improvising on yoyo and DIY diets, which could do more harm to your health. what else.