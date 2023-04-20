mandatory only in wards with frail and intensive care

The government is starting to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals and RSA from 1 May: the orientation is to provide for its use in wards with fragile patients and where there is a high intensity of care. Swabs for hospitalizations will then only be done for asymptomatic people.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

From May 1, goodbye masks in hospitals and Rsa. But the anti-Covid protective device, which has become the symbol of the pandemic, will have to be kept in the wards with fragile patients and in the intensive care units.

The meeting at the Ministry of Health to outline, in view of the April 30 deadline, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and nursing homes for the elderly has just ended. According to beraking latest news Salute, the orientation from next month is leave the obligation of the mask in the wards with fragile patients and where there is a high intensity of care.

Also i tampons for those who are hospitalized or arrive in the emergency room they will be done only for symptoms. Today’s meeting was announced yesterday by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci who had spoken of “easing” the measures. A line confirmed today by the meeting with the experts.

Covid Bulletin, data on infections and deaths in Italy on Monday 17 April region by region

What do the experts think about the end of the mask obligation?

In an interview with Fanpage.it Professor Matteo Bassetti She said he was in favor of ending the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and nursing homes from 1 May: “We have to go back to the situation of 2019. Today, Covid is not the slightest bit a problem for the vast majority of patients. There is still a slice of frail and elderly people in whom any type of virus would obviously be a problem. I continue to record sporadic cases hospitalized in the ward, but I have many more cases of pneumococcus and flu viruses than Covid. For us, the pandemic is finished: someone points out that there are still infections, but there will still be more in the coming years, as already happened when the Spanish flu pandemic ended”, said the expert, infectious disease specialist and Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Policlinico Hospital Martin of Genoa.

In short, according to Bassetti, the mask should only be used when it is really needed: “In 2019, was there an obligation to use masks? No, there was a use of the device based on the critical issues and risks of the department. So, for example, to the visitor who enters to see a patient hospitalized in hematology or internal medicine, who is severely immunosuppressed, it was recommended to wear a mask. This is what we have to do after April 30. Doctors and nurses who have been using a mask for three years even when writing on the computer in a room where no one is there, they can stop doing it. It doesn’t make any sense, because those same health workers who are forced to keep the mask on at their desks, when they meet at the hospital bar, are without it”.

He thinks the same way Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome: “With the Covid epidemiological data that we have today, with such mild symptoms of the disease, a loosening of the size of the masks in hospitals and RSA is in. But for a matter of health education where there are fragile people, I am thinking precisely of RSA, I advise them, but without obligations. An attitude of solidarity towards those who are ill is also needed. Then if one wants to put it on the train or by plane, fine. He does it to defend himself and he has the right to do so,” he told beraking latest news.