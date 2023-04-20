Horizon Forbidden Land in the Western Regions DLC Scorching Coast Raiders Full Overflow Shining Crystal Location 5 Things You Must Know Before Playing

The Forbidden Lands of the Western Regions DLC “Scorching Coast” is launched. 5 things you must know before playing. Commonly known as “Burning Shores”) Burning Shores has been officially launched. The following is the game guide of “Hong Kong 01” Technology Plaything Channel, providing 5 things you must know before playing and a list of where to start the important new item “Yi Yao Jing”.



1. Platform Restrictions

Although “Forbidden Land of the Western Regions of the Horizon” has PS4 and PS5 versions respectively, this DLC“Burning Shores” Burning Shores is only available in the PS5 versionIn other words, PS4 version players cannot play.

Burning Shores is only available on PS5

but luckilyThe game supports transferring the save file from the PS4 version to the PS5 version to continue playingIn other words, if the original PS4 version player upgrades and buys a PS5 console this year, he can bring the progress to the PS5 version of the game and then play the DLC Scorching Coast. The game body can also be upgraded from the PS4 version to the PS5 version for free, and no additional payment is required except for the price of the DLC. As for the method of file transfer, please refer to the official teaching:https://www.playstation.com/zh-hant-hk/support/games/horizon-forbidden-west-support/#import

2. DLC content access method/condition

To play “Scorching Coast”, players need to complete the mission of the final chapter of the main storyline “All or Nothing” ie the mainline explosion, and then after purchasing and downloading the DLC, they will receive a communication from Sirens in the game, and then communicate with the game Follow the instructions to enter the DLC content.

The recommended level for the starting mission of Scorching Coast is level 38, and you will encounter powerful enemies above level 40 in the process; It is recommended to make sufficient preparations before starting to challenge the DLC content.

3. Game Hours

Scorching Coast will have a brand new map (Los Angeles) for players to explore. The size of the map is about 1/3~1/4 of this article; and in terms of game time, the main task content of Scorching Coast is about 8~10 hours , If you collect all of them, it will take about 15~20 hours, which is enough.

4. What is the DLC?

In addition to the brand-new story and new map following the ending of this chapter, the Scorching Coast also has new weapons, new armor, new skills, new coils, new mechanical enemies and new map exploration/puzzle-solving gameplay, although basically It is extended from the existing gameplay in this article, but it is also rich in content. In addition, in the DLC, you can also use a brand new boat to explore around the map.

How nice is it to feel the scenery on the river cruise

5. The location of the shining crystal

Brimshine is a newly collected resource in the DLC, which can be used to exchange for new legendary weapons and armor in the stronghold of the DLC map “Fleet End”. Yiyaojing will emit a faint yellow light on the map, and you can also use Focus to scan and locate it. It is not very difficult to find; but if you get it early, you can exchange the new legendary weapons and armors of DLC faster. Here are some starting locations for Yiyaojing:

