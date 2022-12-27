Freelance journalist since 2014. For over 10 years he has been involved in communication and information on the web, writing on various topics: from sports to news , passing through politics and entertainment . He has also collaborated with important paper newspapers and magazines and radio and TV stations.











In the text of the Maneuver 2023 which received the first go-ahead in the Chamber of Deputies there is no trace of National cancer plan from 10 million euros for 2023 and 10 for 2024. And there is no lack of controversy.

The controversial comment by Elisabetta Ianelli (Favo)

Elizabeth Iannelligeneral secretary of the Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology (Honeycomb), stated in some statements reported by the ‘Ansa’ agency that the new government “has promised to update the National Oncology Plan, but now the time has come to translate words into deeds”.

Elisabetta Iannelli herself added: “We are bewildered and worried about the inconclusiveness of the political class. Cancer patients cannot wait and with Favo they ask for concrete and immediate answers from the Minister of Health “.

The Meloni government’s Maneuver 2023 obtained the first go-ahead from the Chamber of Deputies: to get the final go-ahead, the text will also have to pass to the Senate by 31 December 2022.

National cancer plan: what Minister Schillaci had said

About two weeks ago, speaking at the Marche Day, in Fermo, dedicated to health issues, the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci he had declared: “I will support an amendment to the budget law to finance the National Oncology Plan with 10 million euros for 2023 and the same for 2024”. And then: “In oncology, alongside interventions to enhance prevention, diagnosis and treatment, patient assistance, I intend to ensure the necessary resources for the adoption and complete implementation of the National Oncology Plan”. Among the issues to be addressed, Schillaci, as reported by “Ansa”, had also included the “recovery of waiting lists, which requires more resources, but also a more efficient organization”.

How much does cancer treatment cost in Italy

The treatment of tumors costs Italy 16 billion a yearto be added to the 5 that citizens pay out of their own pockets to speed up the time for a diagnosis.

How many are cancer patients in Italy

I am over 3.5 million patients who live in Italy with a cancer diagnosis.

Cancers on the rise in 2022 in Italy: the new data

On 19 December, the volume ‘The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022’ was presented at the Ministry of Health, born from the collaboration between Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), Airtum, Fondazione Aiom, Ons, Passi, Passi d’ silver and Siapec.

From the volume it emerged that the cancer diagnoses in Italy increased in 2022: 390,700 new cases were estimated, an increase of 14,100 cases in the last 2 years.

The text ‘The numbers of cancer in Italy 2022’ also shed light on which tumors were most frequently diagnosed in the last year: in the first position is the breast cancer (with 55,700 cases, +0.5% compared to 2020), followed by colorectal cancer (48,100 cases, +1.5% in men and +1.6% in women), lung (43,900 cases , +1.6% in men and +3.6% in women), prostate (40,500 cases, +1.5%) and bladder (29,200 cases, +1.7% in men and +1.0% in women).



