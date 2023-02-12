Singer Marco Mengoni won the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, the fourth conducted by Amadeus, with the song Two lives. They finished later in the final standings Two lives the song of Lazza Ash and that of Mr Rain Super heroes. Splash by Colapesce and Dimartino won the Mia Martini Critics Award and the Lucio Dalla Radio TV Web Press Room Award.
It was the third time that Mengoni, who is 34 years old, had taken part in the Festival, the most important and popular Italian music competition, and the second time that he had won it. She had already done it with the song The essential in 2013, in his second participation – the first was in 2010, a year after achieving notoriety as the winner of the talent show X Factor.
Two lives it will therefore be the song with which Italy will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in May, the most important and popular European music competition in which various European and world countries compete by presenting a singer and a song. On Saturday, the songs that will be candidates for Eurovision were also chosen in six other countries: Estonia, Denmark, Malta, Latvia, Croatia and Romania.
We are the only ones awake in the whole universe
And I still don’t know your desert well
Maybe it’s somewhere in my heart
Where the sun is always off
Where sometimes I lose you
But if I want I’ll take you
We are stuck in such a time
Which lifts the streets
With the sky one step away from here
We are the monsters and the fairies
I should phone you
Tell you the things I feel
But I’m out of excuses
And I have no more defenses
We are a book on the floor
In an empty house
Which looks like ours
Coffee with lemon
Against hangover
You look like a blurred photo
And we fucked one more night
Outside a club
And thank goodness
If this is the last
Song and then the moon will explode
I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong you’re wrong and you know it
There’s no music here
And you don’t sleep
And where will you be
Where are you going
When life then exaggerates
All the runs the slaps the mistakes you make
When something upsets you
I know that you don’t sleep sleep sleep sleep sleep never
What turns do two lives
We are the only ones awake in the whole universe
Shouting a little rage on a rooftop
That no one feels this way
That no one watches movies anymore
The flowers in your room
My chain mail
We are a book on the floor
In an empty house
Which looks like ours
Lost among people
How many words
Without ever an answer
And we fucked one more night
Outside a club
And thank goodness
If this is the last
Song and then the moon will explode
I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong you’re wrong and you know it
There’s no music here
And you don’t sleep
And where will you be
Where are you going
When life then exaggerates
All the running and slapping the mistakes you make
When something upsets you
I know that you are not sleeping
Turn off the light even if you don’t like it
We stay wrapped up in the dark
Just from the sound of the voice
Beyond the madness that dances in all things
Two lives, look at the mess
If this is the last
Song and then the moon will explode
I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong you’re wrong and you know it
There’s no music here
I know that you don’t sleep sleep sleep sleep sleep never
What turns do two lives
Two lives
