Singer Marco Mengoni won the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, the fourth conducted by Amadeus, with the song Two lives. They finished later in the final standings Two lives the song of Lazza Ash and that of Mr Rain Super heroes. Splash by Colapesce and Dimartino won the Mia Martini Critics Award and the Lucio Dalla Radio TV Web Press Room Award.

It was the third time that Mengoni, who is 34 years old, had taken part in the Festival, the most important and popular Italian music competition, and the second time that he had won it. She had already done it with the song The essential in 2013, in his second participation – the first was in 2010, a year after achieving notoriety as the winner of the talent show X Factor.

Two lives it will therefore be the song with which Italy will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in May, the most important and popular European music competition in which various European and world countries compete by presenting a singer and a song. On Saturday, the songs that will be candidates for Eurovision were also chosen in six other countries: Estonia, Denmark, Malta, Latvia, Croatia and Romania.

We are the only ones awake in the whole universe

And I still don’t know your desert well

Maybe it’s somewhere in my heart

Where the sun is always off

Where sometimes I lose you

But if I want I’ll take you

We are stuck in such a time

Which lifts the streets

With the sky one step away from here

We are the monsters and the fairies

I should phone you

Tell you the things I feel

But I’m out of excuses

And I have no more defenses

We are a book on the floor

In an empty house

Which looks like ours

Coffee with lemon

Against hangover

You look like a blurred photo

And we fucked one more night

Outside a club

And thank goodness

If this is the last

Song and then the moon will explode

I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong you’re wrong and you know it

There’s no music here

And you don’t sleep

And where will you be

Where are you going

When life then exaggerates

All the runs the slaps the mistakes you make

When something upsets you

I know that you don’t sleep sleep sleep sleep sleep never

What turns do two lives

We are the only ones awake in the whole universe

Shouting a little rage on a rooftop

That no one feels this way

That no one watches movies anymore

The flowers in your room

My chain mail

We are a book on the floor

In an empty house

Which looks like ours

Lost among people

How many words

Without ever an answer

And we fucked one more night

Outside a club

And thank goodness

If this is the last

Song and then the moon will explode

I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong you’re wrong and you know it

There’s no music here

And you don’t sleep

And where will you be

Where are you going

When life then exaggerates

All the running and slapping the mistakes you make

When something upsets you

I know that you are not sleeping

Turn off the light even if you don’t like it

We stay wrapped up in the dark

Just from the sound of the voice

Beyond the madness that dances in all things

Two lives, look at the mess

If this is the last

Song and then the moon will explode

I’ll be there to tell you you’re wrong you’re wrong and you know it

There’s no music here

I know that you don’t sleep sleep sleep sleep sleep never

What turns do two lives

Two lives

