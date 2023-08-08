Mario Tronti, father of workerist Marxism, has died

Mario Tronti, one of the main founders and exponents of theoretical workerist Marxism of the sixties, has died at the age of 92.

The news was given on Twitter by the senator of the Democratic Party Stefano Vaccari. “A great honor to have been your colleague in the Senate for 5 years, and to learn from you about politics, the left and the party – he underlines -. A great pain to know that you will no longer be there to teach us. Bye #MarioTronti”.

Roman by birth, author of numerous essays, Tronti was a professor at the University of Siena for thirty years. Philosophically influenced by the work of Galvano Della Volpe, he dedicated himself as a scholar to the formulation of a political thought which, merging theory with practice, renewed traditional Marxism and contributed to reopening the revolutionary path in the West.

Militant of the Italian Communist Party during the fifties, he was with Raniero Panzieri one of the founders of the magazine Quaderni Rossi, from which he separated in 1963 to found the magazine Classe operaia, of which he was the director. This path led him to distance himself from the PCI, even though he never formally left it, and to animate the radical experience of workerism.

He reconnected with the Party with Enrico Berlinguer, founding, among other things, in 1981 the influential journal Laboratorio politica.

After being unsuccessfully nominated by the PCI in the 1987 elections to the Chamber, in the 1992 elections he was elected to the Senate on the Democratic Party of the Left lists.

From 2004 to 2015 he was president of the CRS Foundation (Center for State Reform) – Pietro Ingrao Archive.

In the 2013 elections he was again elected to the Senate on the Democratic Party list.

