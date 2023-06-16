Meat-eating disease: it really exists and could affect any of us

The name flesh-eating disease gives a rather disturbing idea of ​​what its effects may be: in fact it is much feared.

Like other potentially lethal diseases, the “flesh eater” is also transmitted by a bacterium, and in case of infection it is necessary to act immediately to avoid damage and serious consequences.

The “legend” has it that the disease could be also transmitted by the bite of an infected personand this terrible image sends us back to the world of zombie. However, this is not fiction but reality, because the risks of infection are manifold.

What is flesh-eating disease and how does it get infected?

We anticipated that the disease is carried by bacteria and more particularly Group A Streptococci; the “flesh-eater” affects the tissues of the human body, which go into necrosis and from which a very serious, potentially lethal infection arises.

Scientifically, flesh-eating disease is “necrotizing fasciitis”, but even from this term you can understand very well what you can get into. Anyone can contract the disease, if bitten by an infected person or if they have one wound not treated properly that comes in contact with bacteria.

We remember that streptococcus is a bacterium present – ​​for example – even during a very normal sore throat; here is that, always assuming any scenario, if two children play and take a bite, the bacterium can attack the injured party and cause very serious effects.

What happens if you get flesh-eating disease?

A few days ago there was the news of a man who had quarreled with his cousin, and had been bitten during the fight; shortly after he found out he was infected and had serious health consequences. In fact, there are no vaccine therapies against the “meateater” but only treatments to be carried out after the diagnosis.

Treatment consists of surgical removal of the affected tissueand sometimes this removal can be very extensive.

Are there preventative measures to avoid necrotizing fasciitis?

We said that the disease can affect anyoneand there are even categories of individuals most at risk, such as diabetics or who has autoimmune and/or chronic diseases.

The only way to avoid the more serious effects of necrotizing fasciitis is to pay attention to wounds. The infection first manifests itself with a redness of the injured part, which becomes painful and warm. It’s important immediately disinfect a skin lesion, especially if it is deep, and contact your doctor for the best treatment. If appropriate, antibiotics may be given.

Finally, better avoid close contact with infected peopleto limit other contamination as much as possible.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)