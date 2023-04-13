Double promotion for the two new MediaWorld flyers available from today until April 23, 2023. The two small offers proposed hide great savings opportunities, because they concern high-end products: the first promo is called “Gaming Experience” and obviously it’s all reserved for notebooks and gaming PCs, while the second has the title of “Apple Fitness” and offers discounts for some products of the Cupertino company.

Specifically, the MediaWorld flyer “Gaming Experience” offers excellent prices for desktop and laptop computers, for gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, but also for consoles and games of all kinds, including PS5 e Nintendo Switch.

For the promotion”Apple Fitness” instead we point out the offers for different models of Apple Watchlike the Series 8 and the new Ultra, for the Apple AirPods of second and third generation, but also for AirPods Pro.