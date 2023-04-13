Home Health MediaWorld “Gaming Experience” and “Apple Fitness” flyer 13-23 April: notebooks and Apple Watches for all tastes
MediaWorld "Gaming Experience" and "Apple Fitness" flyer 13-23 April: notebooks and Apple Watches for all tastes

Double promotion for the two new MediaWorld flyers available from today until April 23, 2023. The two small offers proposed hide great savings opportunities, because they concern high-end products: the first promo is called “Gaming Experience” and obviously it’s all reserved for notebooks and gaming PCs, while the second has the title of “Apple Fitness” and offers discounts for some products of the Cupertino company.

Specifically, the MediaWorld flyer “Gaming Experience” offers excellent prices for desktop and laptop computers, for gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, but also for consoles and games of all kinds, including PS5 e Nintendo Switch.

For the promotion”Apple Fitness” instead we point out the offers for different models of Apple Watchlike the Series 8 and the new Ultra, for the Apple AirPods of second and third generation, but also for AirPods Pro.

If you want to learn more about the promotion of flyers MediaWorld “Gaming Experience” e “Apple Fitness” just click on this link, which will take you directly to the dedicated page of the store.

At the end of the article you will also find our selection of the best products on sale these days.

MediaWorld Flyer “Gaming Experience”

MediaWorld Flyer “Apple Fitness”

