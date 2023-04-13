Home News The ostrich enclosure in the Linz Zoo has been redesigned
The ostrich enclosure in the Linz Zoo has been redesigned

Since July 2022, the ostriches in the Linz Zoo have been diligently renovated: the outdoor areas have been expanded, greened and restructured, the house has been redesigned and invites the flightless ratites into a light-flooded, comfortable and functional indoor area. “After the conversion, we offer people and animals a varied landscape, because the ostriches can freely choose whether they want to stay in the house, on a shady meadow or in the sandy area of ​​the facility,” says Ralf Gaffga, President of the Linz Zoo.

Additional terrace built

New residents have also moved in with three young ostriches, a rooster and two hens. The extensive complex can now be viewed not only from the circular path, but also from an additional terrace.

