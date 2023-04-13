Since July 2022, the ostriches in the Linz Zoo have been diligently renovated: the outdoor areas have been expanded, greened and restructured, the house has been redesigned and invites the flightless ratites into a light-flooded, comfortable and functional indoor area. “After the conversion, we offer people and animals a varied landscape, because the ostriches can freely choose whether they want to stay in the house, on a shady meadow or in the sandy area of ​​the facility,” says Ralf Gaffga, President of the Linz Zoo.

Additional terrace built

New residents have also moved in with three young ostriches, a rooster and two hens. The extensive complex can now be viewed not only from the circular path, but also from an additional terrace.

