“We need to review the criteria for access to Medicine in order to have an adequate number of specialists”, comments Bardi. For Bonaccini “overcoming the training funnel is not a problem of the right or the left, but a need of the country”. Zaia asks for “the possibility of access for all and a large selection in the training path”. Even the councilor Coletto speaks of “useless entrance test, which based on luck and not on the inclinations and choices of our young people, decided their future”. For Cirio, the limited number is “madness”.

The presidents of the Region express satisfaction (at least those who have publicly commented) on the decision of the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, to establish a commission of experts with the aim of “examining and investigating the critical issues relating to the shortage of doctors and health professionals within the National Health Service, to measure the extent of the phenomenon and to identify the causes and possible solutions, with particular reference to the need to guarantee sustainable access to the health professions”. At stake, therefore, are the criteria for access to the Faculty of Medicine. In the past, regional governors and councilors have often expressed themselves on the need to review the current access tests and possibly also the limited number, who today hope for a solution capable of resolving the critical issues that have been at the center of bitter controversy for years.

“We have an absolutely insufficient number of doctors for the present and for the future, while girls and boys are excluded from the degree course every year due to a test that looks more like a lottery than a real selection test”, comments the president of the Region now on Facebook Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini. “If it is true that the Government is working on modifying access to Medicine – he adds – he will find us ready for a serious and constructive discussion: overcoming the training funnel is not a problem of the right or the left, but a need for the country. Conversely, we will go to a clash over economic resources: underfinancing health care is a right-wing choice and means cutting back on people’s right to health“.

“Completely agree” on the establishment of a commission also the president of the VenetoLuca Zaia. “For years – he writes on the social network – I have continued to denounce the problems caused by the limited number. This government, finally, gives a concrete signal that interrupts the stalemate”. “A good doctor – for Zaia – is selected on the field, not by 19 years old with crosses test. Personally, I continue to defend a meritocratic vision of study paths: access possibilities for all, and a wide selection in the educational path. It is essential to intervene promptly, also by relaunching the attractiveness of some specializations for new graduates, but starting without doubt from exceeding the limited number which risks not only denying the need for professionals essential to our health care, but also excluding young people who could prove to be highly talented clinicians or surgeons “, concludes the president of Veneto.

On the same length the president of Basilicata, Vito Bardi: “The establishment of a special commission which, by next spring, will evaluate the possibility of modifying the programmed access to the Faculty of Medicine finally satisfies a request that comes from many quarters and which we strongly support”. he adds – it is putting a strain on the regional health systems”, for this reason “we need to review once and for all the criteria related to access to the Faculty of Medicine – which thanks to my council is also in Basilicata for the first time in history – to have an adequate number of specialists to be placed in the area and in hospitals”.

“We are reopening nursing schools throughout Piedmontbut the madness of the limited number of Medicine remains: this is one of the problems of today’s health care” is also the opinion of the president of Piedmont, Alberto Cirioexpressed on the sidelines of the meeting at the Salone Dugentesco which took place yesterday in Vercelli and taken up by Ansa.

The councilor for health of Umbria, Luca Coletto, is also satisfied with Minister Bernini’s initiative: “A commission will be activated to eliminate limited numbers in medicine and the useless entrance test, which decided their future on the basis of luck and not on the inclinations and choices of our young people”, he wrote on Facebook. years – he adds – that the regions denounced the lack of hospital and family doctors and with an elderly population that increasingly needs assistance, a response was needed that only this government is preparing to give.It is understood that future graduates and qualified the medical profession will be able to access hospital wards for the specialty from the first year, as happened in the past. Better late than never!”.

January 13, 2023

