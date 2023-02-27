“The only way to seriously deal with humanity this matter is to stop departures and on this we need a Europe which, in addition to declaring its availability, acts quickly and this is the reason why I myself sent a letter to the European Council and the European Commission to ask that what we discussed at the last European Council be made concrete immediately”. Giorgia Meloni to “Five Minutes” by Bruno Vespa broadcast in the evening on Rai1 talking about shipwreck of migrants in Crotone. “I want to reiterate my condolences for a tragedy that cannot leave anyone indifferent,” the prime minister said. “I believe that what happened demonstrates what we have always said because among the many falsehoods I have heard in these hours there is the one according to which these people are shipwrecked due to government provisions on NGOs only that that route is not covered by non-governmental organizations and this demonstrates, trivially, that the point is that the more people leave, the more people risk dying”.

“I also hear that we don’t have the money for the Italians and instead spend the money on weapons, this is also a hoax: we don’t spend money to buy weapons that we send to the ukrainians, we already have weapons that we fortunately believe we shouldn’t use today. So there is nothing we are taking away from the Italians to avert a war that could also affect the Italians”.

“I understand all the citizens’ difficulties and doubts but I also believe that it should be clear that it is an illusion to think that if we did not support the Ukrainians we would have peace. We would not have peace but an invasion and that invasion would bring the war closer to home ours, this is the scenario”, said the Prime Minister then interviewed by Bruno Vespa.

“I am proud of the fact that what we have done for the Ukrainians also concerns the civilian population: nobody says that we in Ukraine have brought electric generators because there are people who risk dying of cold, who have no light, children, families, normal people attacked with missiles that bomb strategic infrastructures to subdue the population, with cold, hunger, darkness”. “I am proud – adds the premier – and I believe that Italians too should be proud of what we are doing to defend these families and these children: it is Italy, a proud Italy that does not change its position from one day to the next and until I will be in government, this Italy I want to represent”.

“I think that’s a very interesting scenario, I called Elly Schlein – said the prime minister from Bruno Vespa – to wish her personally, of course I expect tough opposition, I made a very tough opposition”. “The confrontation of ideas didn’t worry me, never scared me. I heard her say that the Democratic Party “will be a problem for the Meloni government: for us democracy has never been a problem, if anything it was for the left, for us the comparison if it is made on ideas is good news. They are certainly ready for discussion and I wish her more work”.

