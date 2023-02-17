“He had a face, you could see that he was feverish…». Giorgia Meloni is in smart working, she chaired the Council of Ministers from home, in video-linkwith government officials wishing her a speedy recovery.

A bad flu, with high temperature, cough and cold, is blocking the agenda of the premier, who has missed several appointments and will miss others in the next few days. “Due to the persistence of flu symptoms” Palazzo Chigi has canceled all meetings and commitments. No face to face today at 11.30 with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. Nothing security conference tomorrow in Munich, where the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the French president Emmanuel Macron, the British premier will be present, among others Rishi Sunak and Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States . The trip to India in early March has been canceled, while the mission in Kiev close to the February 24th, first anniversary of the Russian invasion. A visit that Meloni cares about very much: “I’m definitely going to Ukraine”.

On Monday Meloni had to give up the inauguration ceremony of the academic year of the Carabinieri school and on Tuesday the anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, at Palazzo Borromeo. Wednesday, after two days at home, it was returned to Palazzo Chigi and after a few hours he had to give up and go back to letto. “I forced myself to go out, but I made a mistake because I got worse,” he admitted speaking to ministers and collaborators. The fever had risen again and the doctors advised her to stop and work remotely, “in order not to risk complications of the respiratory tract”. It is the third time that the prime minister’s agenda undergoes upheavals due to seasonal ailments. In the last weeks Meloni has traveled a lot, passing for example from the mission in Libya to the short stop in Sweden, with a temperature range of several degrees. «Nothing serious – the premier reassured her by replying with a joke to the many who called her to make sure of her health conditions -. I will come out stronger than before».