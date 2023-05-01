Home » Meloni: ‘Today is Labor Day and the government chooses to work’
Meloni: ‘Today is Labor Day and the government chooses to work’

“On Labor Day, the government chooses to work and give answers to those who legitimately aspire to change their position and we do it with a series of articulated measures, the most important of all is the cut in taxes on labour”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video commenting on the approval of the labor decreeo.

“We have freed up a 4 billion treasury thanks to the courage of some measures that we had carried out and today we are allocating it to the most important tax cut in recent decades. We cut the wedge by 4 points and this adds up to what we had already done in law budget we have a cut of 6 percentage points for those with incomes up to 35,000 euros and 7 points for incomes up to 25,000 euros. It is a choice of which I am deeply proud”.

