Meloni: “Yes to the squeeze on special protection” – Politics

“I have like goal is the elimination of special protection, because it is a further protection compared to what happens to the rest of Europe. There is a majority proposal as a whole, it is not an issue on which there are differences. It is complex and it is normal that there are several amendments,” he said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a press point on the sidelines of the mission in Ethiopia talking about the changes to the migrant decree.

The prime minister recalled that on special protection “there was a proposal on which the majority worked as a whole” and that it is “a synthesis”. “I am confident – said the Prime Minister – that in the end that is the proposal that is approved. It is not an issue on which there are differences: it is a complex matter, it is normal that various amendments come out in parliamentary work but on the objectives that let’s all agree.”

To those who ask her if she has heard Matteo Salvini on the subjectMeloni explained that she had not confronted the leader of the League “recently, we spoke on the subject a couple of weeks ago on this matter precisely to understand whether to work as a government initiative or as a parliamentary initiative on the modification of the provision which when we fired in the CDM we said that we would work on it further in the Chamber, in the end we chose to have the parliamentary groups work because it is also right out of respect for Parliament but there is no substantial divergence there is the will to work together it is normal that they are presented several amendments and then find a synthesis with the most effective solution”.

Meloni from Addis Ababa also spoke about the centre-right. “I have always been convinced that plurality, even internally, is an enrichment rather than a problem. The point is the will to walk together, I see that will without prejudice to that will, there are also different nuances, this is easier today do it with the parties, what will happen tomorrow no one is able to say”.

Attacks the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elli Schlein. “I think it is a shame to try again to make the most fragile people pay for the inability of this government to build migration policies, they are trying to bring back Salvini’s security decrees also on aspects such as those of the abolition of protection on which, moreover, there had been critical issues raised by the Constitutional Court”.