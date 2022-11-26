A frightening diagnosis: since Monday a twenty-year-old from the first urban belt has been hospitalized in the Padua hospital as he is suffering from meningitis.

Meningitis

The young man – according to what was reported by “Il Gazzettino” – accused the first symptoms on Sunday morning believing it could be a simple flu, but in the following hours his state of health further worsened: the persistence of nausea, and very high fever led him to call 118. A quick visit was enough for the Suem doctors to understand that the young man needed treatment, and the ambulance then rushed him to the Giustinianeo hospital, where he is still hospitalized in intensive care. The clinical tests he underwent confirmed meningitis: the young man was intubated, and prophylaxis was consequently activated for those who had close contact with the twenty-year-old. It is not the first case of meningitis that has recently arisen: in recent days it had also affected two pediatric patients