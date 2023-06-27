Menopause, the most important tips to not gain weight and keep fit

How to counteract the symptoms and annoyances related to menopause? Here are five tips to keep in shape.

Menopause is a natural stage in life. It is not a question of a “disease” but of a period, which can lead to the appearance of annoying symptoms but which, with the right understanding and with the right tools, can be easily countered.

There are so many women in the world who “fight” with the discomforts associated with menopause. The collapse of estrogen leads to the onset of a series of problems including that of weight gain. Typically the fat is concentrated in the abdomen, and women who suffer from it feel bloated and irritable. Hormonal activity in this phase drops drastically with inevitable consequences also on mood. Menopausal women often experience feelings of anxiety, nervousness, a marked decrease in sexual desire, stress and often depression.

Menopause, the five tips to stay fit

The good news is that these symptoms can be controlled. First of all, it is necessary to consult a doctor, the professional will indicate the most appropriate therapy for each one, taking into consideration the general state of health, age, weight, lifestyle, etc. Of course, in the meantime some tricks can help, very simple actions that if implemented regularly will help women feel better.

How to counter the symptoms of menopause? (tantasalute.it) The first rule to follow in menopause is to carry out an adequate e constant physical activity. In fact, regular physical exercise helps keep the metabolism active, even 20 minutes a day of walking is enough to have psychophysical benefits. A second piece of advice to follow is to meticulously take care of your diet. A healthy and balanced diet, it includes nutritious and low-calorie foods, so it will be enough to prefer seasonal ones and eat fruit and vegetables. Then pay attention to the quantities, and above all do not exceed with too much sugary foods and carbonated drinks. Another action to take is to remember to stay hydrated. Drink at least two liters of water a day it is essential to have the right levels of magnesium and calcium and to counteract water retention, moreover drinking before meals allows you to speed up the sense of satiety. Women in menopause should also eat five meals a day, breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks. Meals should not be skipped, as the metabolism could slow down further. The last tip is to try to sleep well. A good restful sleep it is very important to allow the organs to work optimally. Furthermore, not enjoying the positive effects of sleep also negatively affects weight, since the less you sleep, the more hungry you are.