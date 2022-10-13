On the occasion of the awareness day on metastatic breast cancer, the first meeting was held between the associations of the Lombard network of Europa Donna Italia and the President of the Health Commission of the Lombardy Regional Council, to discuss the 5 points of the Manifesto “A voice for all ”on the needs of metastatic patients.

“A voice for all”: the campaign on metastatic breast cancer is underway by Tiziana Moriconi

There is a great need for information on this phase of the disease, which is why Europa Donna Italia is promoting a 5-point manifesto that collects patients’ requests. To make the message even more effective, it promoted the “Una voce per tutti” campaign, which received the patronage of Pubblicità Progresso, and is supported by other associations. “Together with the associations we have defined an innovative structure that looks to the future of our generations. ‘A voice for all’ must be of further support to our challenge, which is to make people understand that prevention is living ”, stated Emanuele Monti. “We have dedicated a careful listening to the requests presented on the occasion of the national day for metastatic cancer – added Letizia Moratti, Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region – As interim Councilor and as a woman I feel I can give my full support to this meeting and availability of the Region for what it will be possible to make concrete ”. “We have the opportunity to bring the needs of women living with metastatic breast cancer to the attention of the Lombardy Region – concludes Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia – and we hope that our requests will open a debate on the issue and lead to a concreteness of action “.