China News Agency, Beijing, October 13th. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:32 on the 12th Central European Time, there were more than 495,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in a single day worldwide, with a total of 619,770,633 confirmed cases, and the cumulative number of new crowns There were 6,539,058 deaths.

Americas: U.S. lowers age limit for upgraded Covid-19 vaccine

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 11:22 on the 13th Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeded 96.83 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,064,058.

According to the official website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on the 12th local time, the agency approved the upgraded version of Modena and Pfizer’s new crown vaccine as booster vaccinations for younger groups: the upgraded version of Modena’s vaccine can be used for people 6 years old and older. Version of the Pfizer vaccine is available for people 5 years of age and older. The FDA has previously approved both vaccines for use in older age groups.

It is reported that the upgraded version of the vaccine is a bivalent vaccine, which has better protection against the original strain of the new crown and the Omicron strain. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, pointed out that the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus may also increase as children return to school and people resume pre-pandemic activities. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent a resurgence of the epidemic and prevent the severe consequences of the new crown.

According to a report by CNN on the 12th, a study released this month found that if more people in the United States were vaccinated by the end of this year, about 90,000 new crown deaths in the fall and winter could be avoided in the United States.

Europe and Asia: Europe enters a new wave of epidemics

According to WHO’s official website, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kruger, Director of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention Andrea Amon and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakodes issued a joint statement on the 12th. The statement said that the recent increase in the number of confirmed cases in Europe indicates that the region has entered a new wave of epidemics. With the arrival of autumn and winter, influenza may also become popular again, and its superimposed epidemic with the new crown will seriously threaten the safety of the people.

The statement emphasized that vaccination against the new crown is still one of the most effective ways to fight the epidemic, but millions of people in Europe are still unvaccinated. Countries should continue to advance vaccination and prioritize booster shots for vulnerable groups.

The recent rebound of the epidemic in European countries such as the Netherlands and Italy has been obvious. Official data from the Netherlands showed that in the week ending on the 11th local time, more than 23,000 new cases were diagnosed in the country, an increase of 24% from the previous week. Data released by the Italian Ministry of Health on the 10th local time showed that the country’s average daily number of new diagnoses since October this year has exceeded 36,000.

According to official statistics on the 12th local time in Germany, more than 136,000 new cases were diagnosed in the country in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 34.25 million; 199 new deaths were reported, and the cumulative number of deaths was 150,919. The German Hospital Association (DKG) has warned that due to the recent rise in the number of infected people in Germany, the number of hospital admissions has increased significantly, and hospitals across the country may face overload and staff shortages.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported that as of 0:00 local time on the 13th, more than 26,000 new cases were diagnosed in South Korea in a single day, with a total of more than 25.05 million confirmed cases and a total of 28,748 deaths. (Finish)

