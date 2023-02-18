Relaxed climate in Milanello. The victory in the last round of the championship – 1-0 against Turin – and the success in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, again 1-0 against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, restored confidence, enthusiasm and morale to the men of Stefano Pioli, called, as stated by the coach himself in the press conference on the evedemonstrating that the dark period experienced between January and the beginning of February is just a bad and distant memory. The AC Milan reconfirmation comes from Raffaelle Palladino’s Monza – and of two great exes such as Galliani and Berlusconi – in a match with a particular charm, which brings back to the memory of the fans the great glories of the past. But the past remains the same and Milan must focus on the present and their future.

TRAINING – Mister Pioli will continue to insist on a 3-4-3 formation, along the lines of the last matches played by the Rossoneri. Before Tatarusanu, pronto Fikayo Tomori – Simon Kjaer will make room for him – to take back the owner’s shirt, with Thiaw and Kalulu at his side to lead the defensive department. Bennacer’s absence in midfield continues to be heavy, with Krunic and Tonali forced into overtime. On the left side, highly confirmed Theo Hernandez while, on the opposite side of the field, Messias is ahead of Saelemaekers. In the offensive trident, brahim diaz still favorite over De Ketelaere with Rafael Leao playing closer to the only role forward that will be Divock Origi. Rest time therefore, at least initially, for Olivier Giroud.

PROBABLE LINE-UP (3-4-3): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messiah, Tonali, Krunic, Theo Hernandez; Brahim Diaz, Leg; Original.