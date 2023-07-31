Milan’s Beloved Boxing School at Risk of Closure

Closure of Renowned Milanese Boxing School Sparks Outrage and Hope for Solution

Milan, Italy – The esteemed boxing school “Strength and Courage” in Milan is facing the possibility of closure after two decades of training dedicated boxers. The decision came unexpectedly from the board of directors of the historic sports club on via Gallura 10, a city institution since 1870. The reason behind the closure appears to be the plan to build a new tennis court in the space currently occupied by the boxing facility, as it is believed to generate more revenue.

The municipal concession for the via Gallura facility is set to expire in just over two years, with uncertainties surrounding its renewal. The boxing section of the gym has proven to have significant social value in the Vigentino district of Milan, providing support to young people facing difficulties. Closing the section could potentially deprive the neighborhood of a major landmark.

The news of the closure took everyone by surprise. Founded within the Forza e Coraggio Association, the boxing school has been a breeding ground for champions and a reference point for those interested in the world of boxing. Vincenzo Ciotoli, a master of technique and tactics of the Italian Boxing Federation, dedicated his life to teaching the discipline and training young boxers not only in terms of skills but also in terms of character. His approach, emphasizing mental discipline, respect, and individual attention, has shaped a generation of students, many of whom have excelled in national and international competitions.

Among the notable alumni are Luciano Lombardi, Michele Esposito, Laze Suate, and former Italian Welterweight champion Antonio Moscatiello. Moscatiello recently shared in an interview, “If it hadn’t been for the ‘Strength and Courage’ gym, I would have been lost. I probably would have become a drug dealer, like other kids in my neighborhood.”

The boxing school has had a significant impact on the local community, serving as a safe haven for many children, including those in difficult situations. It provides an outlet for their energy and helps develop mental and physical discipline. Ciotoli spoke of one particular student who was initially struggling with repressed anger and destructive behavior. After three months of training at the gym, the student’s mother returned with gratitude and joy, highlighting her son’s improved behavior and newfound outlets for his anger.

Despite maintaining financial stability over the years, the boxing section of “Strength and Courage” now faces an uncertain future. The lack of notice from the gym’s administrative council regarding the closure decision and the failure to address requests for dialogue has resulted in disappointment and frustration among teachers and students.

However, the Milanese boxing community has shown solidarity and support for the boxing school. Numerous institutions and athletes have expressed their desire to find a solution to allow the school to continue without relocation. Town Hall 5 presented a joint motion emphasizing the importance of preserving a historical place that serves as a social, educational, and sporting support system. The councilor for Sport of the municipal council, Martina Riva, has established a technical table to explore potential solutions. Municipal technicians have conducted an inspection of the facility to assess its conditions.

All eyes are now on Monday 31st and Tuesday 1st August when the Municipality of Milan will meet with the concessionaire to discuss the social importance of the boxing school. There is also speculation about the possibility of finding a benefactor willing to take over and reorganize the structure.

Ciotoli and his students remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached to allow them to continue their training and provide a beacon of hope for the city’s suburbs. The closure of this significant sporting institution would undoubtedly be a low blow for the Milanese sports community.

