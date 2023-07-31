Zaki: today I say thank you, I’ll start fighting again tomorrow – News

“I thank the whole city, which allowed my release. This is a city of freedom and human rights. I am happy to be here in person, finally, after years of online calls”. Thus Patrick Zaki, the Egyptian activist who graduated from the University of Bologna before taking the stage in Piazza Maggiore, at the party for his return. “This city is always on the side of people who defend and represent different ideas. It is an example for those who don’t have a place. Today we will celebrate, tomorrow we will fight again to demand the release of the people still detained,” he said.



