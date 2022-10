Alarm Owned by in home Juventus. The Polish striker did not take part in the finish ahead of the challenge of Champions League against Maccabi Haifa which took place this morning at Continassa. The former Marseille did not work with the group, but trained alone in the gym. The first rumors speak of muscle fatigue, but more will be known at 3 pm when Allegri will speak at the conference. Milik is therefore at risk for tomorrow’s match against the Israelis.