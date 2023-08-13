Miss Universe cuts with Indonesia after sexual harassment allegations

August 13, 2023 19:29

Many contestants complained that they were forced to strip for an alleged body check for scars and cellulite. “It doesn’t fit our brand ethos,” the organization said



Those responsible for miss Universe have decided to cut ties with the contest organizers in Indonesia. The announcement came after allegations of sexual harassment of competitorsthe. In the complaint, several women alleged that all 30 Miss Universe Indonesia finalists were unexpectedly asked to strip for an alleged body check for scars and cellulite, two days before their crowning ceremony in Jakarta. “This is not up to standards, ethics or what is expected of our brand,” the Miss Universe Organization said.

“Humiliating and degrading” experience – According to the competitors’ lawyer, Mellisa Anggraini, the girls were locked up in a room with men present and forced to remain topless, with the excuse of being able to examine, in fact, the presence of “scars, cellulite, and tattoos”. One participant said she had to pose for a photograph by spreading her legs. The whole experience, said lawyer Anggraini, was “humiliating and degrading”.

The company that manages the competition – According to the reconstructions reported by the local media, the fact would have occurred on August 1, two days before the event that selects the Indonesian representative for Miss Universe, and which is managed by a local affiliate of the Miss Universe organization which manages the contest in the international version.

Clarity and investigation of the case – The responsible company had immediately issued a statement, in which it stated that it undertook to investigate and clarify the case, also guaranteeing that “offering a safe space to women is the top priority of the Miss Universe organization”. Then the drastic decision, in the last few hours, which not only stigmatizes that behavior but in fact excludes Jakarta from participating in the competition, even canceling an imminent edition in Malaysia which depended on the same Indonesian company.

Contests and bikinis – Indonesia, a country with a Muslim majority, regularly organizes beauty contests but with care not to offend the more conservative part of society. In 2013, the Miss World pageant canceled an event in the country where contestants were expected to parade in bikinis.

