Home » At least four people were killed by two gunmen in Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine in a terrorist attack according to state media
World

At least four people were killed by two gunmen in Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine in a terrorist attack according to state media

by admin
At least four people were killed by two gunmen in Iran’s Shah Cheragh shrine in a terrorist attack according to state media

At least four people were killed in an armed attack carried out by two men on the shrine of Shah Cheragh, an important Shiite place of worship located in the city of Shiraz, in southern Iran. Iran’s state news agency IRNA spoke explicitly of a terrorist attack: for the moment, however, the attack has not been claimed and there have been no official comments on the matter by the authorities. Second Tasnimanother Iranian news agency associated with the Revolutionary Guard military corps, one of the two alleged perpetrators of the attack would have been arrested, while the other would have managed to escape and is currently wanted.

The shrine of Shah Cheragh is notoriously visited and is a pilgrimage destination for many faithful Shia Muslims. Last October in Shah Cheragh in a similar armed attack 15 people were killed, and on that occasion the action was later claimed by ISIS (or Islamic State), an Islamist terrorist group made up of Sunni Muslims: Shiites and Sunnis form the two main doctrinal branches of the Islamic religion, and their deep divisions have often been the basis of clashes, attacks and wars. Iran in July had hanged publicly two men found guilty of October attack.

– Read also: Why Shiites and Sunnis fight

See also  Ukraine arrive the GNOM, the robots to neutralize cluster bombs

You may also like

Fires in the province of Palermo, the helicopter...

New free services thanks to the EU, not...

Russia Rewrites History: New Textbooks Present Kremlin-Approved Narratives

Saved father and son in Sutomor | Info

A man threatened his ex-girlfriend in Novi Sad...

Roberto Mancini, resignation as coach of the national...

Santa Maria di Gesù, shows and cabaret to...

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found...

Sloba Radanović called out his colleagues | Entertainment

Obama’s 20-year-old letter to girlfriend: “I make love...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy