Mortal Kombat 1, trailer announces the new chapter of the series and the release date

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced with a trailer film by NetherRealm Studios, which thus finally officially revealed the new chapter of the famous series of fighting games, complete with exit date: The game will be available from September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

After a series of rumors and leaks, confirmation arrived yesterday that Mortal Kombat 1 would be presented today with a trailer, and the video it has certainly not disappointed the expectations of the many fans of the franchise.

Made in CG and therefore not representative of what will be the actual graphics of the game, the trailer tells how this chapter is set in a new universe and therefore acts as a sort of reboot for the NetherRealm Studios franchise.

Of course, there is noultraviolence to which Mortal Kombat has always accustomed us, well represented in the final stages of the video in which the various Kombatants face each other, inflicting extremely painful finishers on each other.

From the press release it emerges that “Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce the Kameo fighters: a host of partners of the characters who will be able to assist during the matches by expanding the game possibilities”, and thus enriching the classic gameplay of the brand.

“With Mortal Kombat 1, we are reimagining the universe of a legendary franchise that has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to outdo it time after time,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games.

“The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have resulted in steady growth in global audiences, and we believe Mortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players and excite hardcore fans.”

“Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this new story, accompanied by re-imagining of classic characters, with our fans,” said Ed Boon, chief creative officer of NetherRealm Studios and co- creator of Mortal Kombat.

“We will also be introducing Kameo fighters, who will add a unique lineup of companions to your party. We will be happy to show you this feature and other new gameplay elements very soon.”