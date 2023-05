Anyone who suffers from it knows how annoying it is. For some it only happens on a ship, with sea strength 9, for others even a short car journey, without curves, is enough to unleash it. We are talking about motion sickness, commonly called motion sickness, seasickness or even airsickness. It begins with a feeling of warmth which leads to an increase in salivation, then cold sweats begin, it becomes pale and nausea arrives, even with dizziness and tremors.