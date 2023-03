MotoGP has issued an official press release, there are various fractures, the detail

Dfter today’s violent crash in P2 Pol Espargaro he was rushed and flown by helicopter to hospital in Faro.

the GasGas pilot was conscious and moved his limbs but had serious consequencesas explained in the bulletin issued around 10pm by the MotoGP.

The medical bulletin speaks of one pulmonary contusionof a fracture of the jaw and a fracture of a dorsal vertebra.