Home Health “My son’s misfortune is a trauma”
Health

“My son’s misfortune is a trauma”

by admin
“My son’s misfortune is a trauma”

Paola Caruso prefers not to go into the specifics of what happened to her son Michele, and also remains vague about her health conditions. He is in the hospital following, it is assumed, an illness and on social media he writes: “I tried to be strong for my son who has only me. I went through a too bad time … indeed, the worst of my life and still continues… But I’m human and this time I collapsed”. In the photo she frames the hand and the needle cannula on her wrist.

Michael’s Misfortune – Close to Christmas day, Paola Caruso spoke for the first time about what was happening to her son. “We were in Sharm, we had to return to Italy urgently due to an accident that happened to Michele”, she said. “We’ve been doing tests for a month, we’ve been doing therapies and we’ll continue to do therapies,” she said in a voice breaking with emotion. “I thank all those who wrote to me because I disappeared, I made a story to tell everyone: it is a very delicate period for me and my son, for now I don’t feel like saying more, also because there are actions in course. When I feel like saying more, I will also because some very serious things have happened,” he announced.

Family parties – The days of the holidays, however, had seemed serene. Paola Caruso shared images of family scenes in front of the Christmas tree, hugging her son and her mother. The New Year’s Eve celebrations had taken place in grand style, with the sexy showgirl in a transparent white dress and Michele in a perfect little man version in a jacket and shirt. “May it be for us, my love, the year of health, peace and happiness … Our revenge on everything and everyone” Paola wrote on social media. With her son she has posted shots from Monte-Carlo, in which they pose smiling on the rides. Nothing foreshadowed his imminent collapse, but only hours later the post arrived from the hospital.

See also  Aspirin could increase the risk of heart failure in patients at risk

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s: Can nature reduce the risk...

Eating disorders, the role of social media: “Comparison...

“An unspeakable truth” – Libero Quotidiano

Fiaso: hospitalizations in Italy are decreasing, more pneumonia...

Cancer: even one training session can slow it...

Pancreas tumors, 950 thousand euros for vaccine development...

Apple Watch saves you from stress: its detection...

Cholesterol, a danger for everyone but especially for...

Hydrogenated fats, cardiovascular disease and the brain: here’s...

Chikungunya, maybe we’re close to a vaccine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy