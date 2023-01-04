Paola Caruso prefers not to go into the specifics of what happened to her son Michele, and also remains vague about her health conditions. He is in the hospital following, it is assumed, an illness and on social media he writes: “I tried to be strong for my son who has only me. I went through a too bad time … indeed, the worst of my life and still continues… But I’m human and this time I collapsed”. In the photo she frames the hand and the needle cannula on her wrist.

Michael’s Misfortune – Close to Christmas day, Paola Caruso spoke for the first time about what was happening to her son. “We were in Sharm, we had to return to Italy urgently due to an accident that happened to Michele”, she said. “We’ve been doing tests for a month, we’ve been doing therapies and we’ll continue to do therapies,” she said in a voice breaking with emotion. “I thank all those who wrote to me because I disappeared, I made a story to tell everyone: it is a very delicate period for me and my son, for now I don’t feel like saying more, also because there are actions in course. When I feel like saying more, I will also because some very serious things have happened,” he announced.

Family parties – The days of the holidays, however, had seemed serene. Paola Caruso shared images of family scenes in front of the Christmas tree, hugging her son and her mother. The New Year’s Eve celebrations had taken place in grand style, with the sexy showgirl in a transparent white dress and Michele in a perfect little man version in a jacket and shirt. “May it be for us, my love, the year of health, peace and happiness … Our revenge on everything and everyone” Paola wrote on social media. With her son she has posted shots from Monte-Carlo, in which they pose smiling on the rides. Nothing foreshadowed his imminent collapse, but only hours later the post arrived from the hospital.