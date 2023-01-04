Davide Pante, manager with Debora of the Ponte Serra hotel, is working with his head down in the historic place hit by the disastrous fire of last November 8th.

The young hotelier, who also has a business in the construction sector, is personally on the construction site with his collaborators. And yesterday he received a visit from the municipal councilor Gino Pante, who wanted to show him his solidarity but also to take stock of the prospects for the reopening of the Ponte Serra inn, a fundamental tourist facility for Lamon.

«It will be a long job but Davide is determined to reopen the bar and restaurant as soon as possible», underlines Gino Pante with satisfaction. “Now we are working to install the external scaffolding which will serve to restore the roof and preserve the structure from further damage due to the weather, but at the same time we are also working on the ground floor to renovate the insulation and systems”.

«The hope is that the weather will remain clement», says Gino Pante, «so that Davide can move forward quickly».