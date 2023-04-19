Naples: mother of the tiktoker butcher killed with hammers, a neighbor stopped: «She was spying on me»

Horror seasoned with madness are served at lunchtime, just as the small community of a ward of the western suburb of Naples is about to sit at the table. A 71-year-old woman, Rosa Gigante, is massacred in her home by a neighbor. Iron wire to the throat, hammer blows to the temple and – in the end – the attempt of the extreme outrage: that of setting fire to the hapless corpse.

“He was spying on me. She was a hyena, that one even stole my mail from my mailbox », Stefania Russolillo, the victim’s 47-year-old neighbor, will try to justify herself. The State Police officers, after having collected the first testimonies, they will identify her as the alleged murderer. After seven hours of interrogation, the Naples prosecutor’s office will issue a detention order against her on charges of murder.

Police car sirens pierce the silence of via Vicinale Sant’Aniellocountry road that skirts the ridge of the Camaldoli hill. In Pianura there are immediately those who think it is yet another mob murder, but this time death came not for a dispute between clans, nor for an ambush between rival gangs. Around 13 o’clock police officers who break into a small apartment on the first floor of the G staircase building find themselves in front of a chilling scene: the body of a woman massacred, perhaps with hammer blows. It takes little to trace the identity of the victim: the woman killed is the mother of the famous “food influencer” Donato De Caprio, the butcher from Pignasecca became famous thanks to its sandwiches and the lucky one slogan “With breadcrumbs or without?”. A social stars in constant ascent, capable of being able to count on three million followers.

There is blood everywhere in that small suburban house, on the floor and on a couple of walls. But that’s not all, because the hand that wreaked havoc on that body with an unbridled and unbridled fury also wrapped an iron wire around the victim’s neck, before raging with hammer blows and setting that poor man on fire. body perhaps by now already lifeless.

But the mystery is short-lived. The men of the Flying Squad led by the first manager Alfredo Fabbrocini and coordinated by the prosecutor Maurizio De Marco they tie the threads back together in record time, finding the keystone useful for the investigations. It is an element on which the development of the investigation plays out, and leads to someone who knew the victim well. A woman. Indeed, better: a neighbor: Stefania Russolillo. The condominiums of the are heard immediately public housing building of via Vicinale Sant’Aniello, and from some statements the investigators extrapolate elements that lead to identifying that name.

Brought to the police station, after more than six hours of interrogation, the woman collapses and admits: “I hated Rosa, she spied on me, she even stole my mail.” Shocking. The homicidal fury would have been unleashed by grudges settled over time, therefore, which resulted yesterday after noon in an absurd outlet of hatred and madness.

Among the first to arrive at the scene of the crime, protected by friends and family, there is also his son Donato. A character whose notoriety for about a year has gone far beyond that of the city. His story is a fairy tale made of sympathy and simplicity. Born from a rejection. What was opposed to him by the delicatessen where he worked was being able to resume and publish his sandwiches stuffed and made delicious by the specialties of the Neapolitan cuisinefrom Agerola provola to mushroom aubergines, from stracciatella di bell buffalo with Samnite caciocavallo. Packaged and presented with Neapolitan humor. Donato did not lose heart and thus decided to open a place of his own in Pignasecca, in the bowels of Naples, which soon became a pilgrimage destination for tourists – numerous yesterday afternoon too, despite the pouring rain – willing to stand in line just to taste the creations of the Neapolitan food influencer. «With breadcrumbs or without?», it soon became a recognized brand capable of attracting likes and reviews from all over the world, even from those who least expect it. Only a few days ago the accession of the last vip follower, la American supermodel Bella Hadid who gave his like to Donato’s latest gastronomic creation.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino