Invitation to Young People Around the World “I Love Beijing” Works Call for Papers Officially Launched-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Invitation to young people from all over the world The “I Love Beijing” collection of works is officially launched

The launch ceremony for the collection of works "I Love Beijing" was held in the reading activity area of ​​the 2023 Beijing Book Fair a few days ago. The activity collects original works from young people aged 6 to 18 all over the world, depicts Beijing in their hearts through paintings and articles, and expresses and exchanges their love for Beijing. The event was guided by the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, initiated by Beijing Publishing Group, and co-sponsored by China Cultural Relics Exchange Center, Beijing Evening News and other units. Wu Wenxue, general manager of Beijing Publishing Group, said that Beijing Publishing Group has always created a unique publishing brand in terms of excavating and organizing Beijing culture and innovative expression. This time, the "I Love Beijing" collection of works is planned and launched. The group will further gather forces from all walks of life and make every effort to do a good job in this big article of capital culture. Qiao Ye, vice chairman of the Beijing Writers Association and editor-in-chief of the "I Love Beijing" collection, said that he believes that this call for contributions will plant a seed of goodness in the hearts of children from all over the world, allowing them to fully experience Beijing's history and culture , so love Beijing, love China. Zhou Jiawang, director of the editorial department of Beijing Evening News Wusetu and representative of the judges, said that Beijing's cultural connotations are rich and the city's appearance is very attractive, which provides a rich source of inspiration for "I Love Beijing", and encourages young people to observe carefully, experience with heart, and serve everyone Present a real, three-dimensional and vivid image of Beijing. It is reported that after the "I Love Beijing" collection of works starts today, it will continue until the end of July 2023. The jury will review all submitted works and select the best for compilation into a book, which will be published by Beijing Publishing Group Beijing Publishing House. After that, the organizer plans to organize a series of activities such as new book releases and painting exhibitions during large-scale cultural events, foreign exchanges, and industry exhibitions throughout the year, and do a good job in the display and promotion of books and events and media publicity, so as to tell the story of Beijing well with practical actions. Spread the voice of China well and present a credible, lovely and respectable image of China.

