[NTD, Beijing, August 31, 2022]On Tuesday (August 30), NASA released a special image that clearly shows the overall structure of the “phantom galaxy”. Let’s take a look.

The “Phantom Galaxy” image released by NASA on Tuesday, a combination of images taken by the Hubble and Webb telescopes, provides a complete picture of this spectacular spiral galaxy. The nuclear cluster of many stars is clearly visible, with thick spiral arms extending to both sides.

The Phantom Galaxy, also known as the M74 spiral galaxy, is located in the constellation Pisces, 32 million light-years away from Earth. This image allows astronomers to gain a deeper understanding of more information about a galaxy.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Lin Yi

