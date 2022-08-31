Home Health NASA posted a new picture of the phantom galaxy spectacular | NASA | Spiral galaxy
Health

NASA posted a new picture of the phantom galaxy spectacular | NASA | Spiral galaxy

by admin
NASA posted a new picture of the phantom galaxy spectacular | NASA | Spiral galaxy

Beijing time:2022-08-31 09:40

[NTD, Beijing, August 31, 2022]On Tuesday (August 30), NASA released a special image that clearly shows the overall structure of the “phantom galaxy”. Let’s take a look.

The “Phantom Galaxy” image released by NASA on Tuesday, a combination of images taken by the Hubble and Webb telescopes, provides a complete picture of this spectacular spiral galaxy. The nuclear cluster of many stars is clearly visible, with thick spiral arms extending to both sides.

The Phantom Galaxy, also known as the M74 spiral galaxy, is located in the constellation Pisces, 32 million light-years away from Earth. This image allows astronomers to gain a deeper understanding of more information about a galaxy.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Lin Yi

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/b5/2022/08/31/a103514802.html

See also  The European Union adopts the new regulation on digital services

You may also like

Minimal guide to virtual influencers, before they conquer...

How Google’s project to have robots more human-like...

an error that has very serious consequences

Minimal guide to virtual influencers, before they conquer...

the cause could be pollution – INRAN

The double-digit ratio of shipments has dropped, and...

September, good fitness resolutions, all the tips for...

Are folding phones durable?Samsung Z Fold 4 “Up...

His body was skeletal and had been abandoned...

8 Bittang has launched three Orion series control...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy