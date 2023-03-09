NCODA

NCODA, a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower the medically integrated oncology team to deliver positive, patient-centric outcomes, is proud to announce the formation of its International Executive Council (IEC). The IEC will provide NCODA with insight and leadership in meeting the ever-changing needs of oncology patients and healthcare professionals around the world.

NCODA is a leading non-profit organization (New York, USA) dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care and promoting the highest standards in oncology.

The formation of the IEC is a significant step in NCODA’s mission to advance cancer care on a global scale. The Council includes leaders from different regions of the world. These leaders share their unique perspectives with each other and work together on global initiatives.

“The IEC will provide a forum for international collaboration and knowledge sharing, enabling us to learn from one another and work together to improve care for cancer patients worldwide,” said Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, Founder and Executive Director of NCODA.

The IEC is chaired by Dr. Marko Skelin, MPharm, Deputy Director General Hospital Sibenik in Zagreb, Croatia. dr Skelin will work with NCODA leadership to oversee the Council’s activities, including the development of global educational resources, the promotion of best practice and the implementation of global initiatives to improve cancer care.

“Global collaboration in cancer care is critical to reducing disparities in cancer care across countries, thereby improving outcomes that really matter to our patients, such as survival and quality of life,” said Dr. Skelin, MPharm.

Members of the International Executive Council include ( View short bios):

Marko Skelin, MPharm, PhD ( chairman ), Croatia

( ), Croatia Shreya Badhrinarayanan, MD, FRSHP, USA

USA Khalid El Bairi, MD Morocco

Morocco Steven Bloom, BPharm, United States, France

United States, France Natasha Khrystolubova, RPh, BCOP, United States

United States Christine Lariviere, BPharm You have

You have Victor Lisboa, MD Brazil

Brazil Kashyap Patel, MD United States

United States George Patrinos, PhD Greece

Greece Elzbieta Senkus-Konefka, MD, PhD Poland

Poland Shinya Suzuki, MS, PhD, JOP Japan

Japan Martin Whalen, MBASweden

The launch of the IEC marks a significant milestone in NCODA’s commitment to advancing the practice of oncology pharmacy and improving cancer care worldwide.

For more information about NCODA and the International Executive Council, visit www.ncoda.org.

