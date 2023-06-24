Neubrandenburg: Four gates and the Tollensesee | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/23/2023 10:48 a.m

Four medieval city gates and a mighty concert church: Neubrandenburg is a popular destination for culture lovers. Another plus: the attractive location on Lake Tollense.

Mecklenburg-West Pomerania’s third largest city after Rostock and Schwerin is somewhat overshadowed by Hanseatic towns such as Wismar and Greifswald in terms of tourism. In addition to historical buildings, Neubrandenburg also offers a scenic attraction with the Tollensesee. The lake, with a water surface of a good 17 square kilometers, is one of the ten largest bodies of water in the country.

Ideal for water sports and swimming

It lies picturesquely in a hilly forest landscape, mostly trees and reeds line the shore. Because of the intact nature, the Tollensesee is equally appreciated by water sports enthusiasts, divers and bathers. The best way for cyclists to circumnavigate the body of water is on a 35-kilometer path that also opens up Lake Lieps south of Lake Tollense. If you don’t want to cycle the whole loop, you can return with a liner that stops at several stations.

Beaches and boats on the north shore

The Tollensesee offers clear water and plenty of space for leisure skippers.

On the north shore of Lake Tollense, which is about ten kilometers long and two and a half kilometers wide, there are several bathing spots such as the Augustabad, where Theodor Fontane already enjoyed the view over the water in 1897. The Blue Flag has been flying over the beach for many years and not only certifies the good water quality, but also well-kept facilities on the shore. Sailing boats rock at jetties and in summer passenger ships invite you to take round trips. Experienced divers can explore the ruins of a torpedo test facility from the Nazi era with a local guide.

Through the park to the center

The culture park connects the lake with the old town. The extensive park was laid out in the 1970s and offers space for sports activities, sunbathing areas, an animal enclosure and, with the town hall, an event center. Neubrandenburg’s nickname “Viertorestadt” refers to four gates in the medieval ramparts that enclose the center. Today’s brick buildings were built at the beginning of the 14th century and replaced wooden bulwarks. The oldest and largest gate is the Friedländer Tor in the northeast of the old town. Gates were still compulsory in the city until 1863: the gates were closed in the evening and only opened again the next morning.

Green ramparts

The so-called Wiekhäuser are also worth seeing. The former guardhouses in the city wall are now used as shops, galleries or restaurants and are therefore accessible to visitors. The ramparts form a stone double ring around the town centre. A 20 to 30 meter wide, lush strip of green has formed between the walls, characterized by oak trees that are up to 300 years old. There is also a monument commemorating one of the great sons of the city – the poet and bestselling Low German author Fritz Reuter.

Concert church: New sound within old walls

Old walls, modern technology: the Marienkirche was converted into a concert hall.

The city’s largest monument and an architectural attraction is the Neubrandenburg concert church – as the former parish church of St. Marien has been called since 2001. The three-aisled church was built in the middle of the 13th century, was repeatedly affected by fire, rebuilt and destroyed in World War II except for the outer walls and parts of the tower. Reconstruction began in the mid-1970s: the roof, tower and outer shell with the imposing east gable were restored in the North German brick Gothic style.

In 1996 an international architectural competition was announced to convert the church into a concert hall. The Finnish architect Pekka Salminen integrated a modern glass building into the brick shell. This is how a concert hall with mobile stage elements was created, which, thanks to the materials and construction, has excellent acoustics and inspires concert-goers. The concert church is now one of the venues for the Neubrandenburg Philharmonic and the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Festival. The permanent exhibition “Paths to Brick Gothic” is shown in the tower of the church.

Traditional mills

Mills played an important role for Neubrandenburg in the past. Its history can be traced back to the 13th century. An imposing and well-preserved example is the Vierrademühle in front of the Treptower Tor, a multi-storey brick building with a half-timbered extension. It was first mentioned in a document in 1271, shortly after the city was founded, and developed into one of the largest mills in Mecklenburg. The Oberbach, a canal 860 meters long, powered their four water wheels. To do this, the water level of Lake Tollense had to rise by about a meter. This was accomplished by blocking its natural outflow on the north bank.

Behmshöhe: View over the lake and town

A touch of antiquity: from the Belvedere you can see Lake Tollense.

On the east bank of Lake Tollense, the Behmshöhe observation tower offers a beautiful view over the water and the city. 111 steps lead to the viewing platform of the 34 meter high, square building. It is under monument protection, as is a long list of other buildings in Neubrandenburg. In addition to entire streets in the old town with their rectangular ground plan, this also includes the train station, churches and the Franciscan monastery. On the northwestern shore of the lake stands the Belvedere, a decorative building reminiscent of a Greek temple.

Through the Tollense valley in a northerly direction

Nature lovers should follow the Tollense, a small river that feeds from the lake of the same name, in a northerly direction. The melting glaciers of the most recent ice age formed the Tollense valley around 10,000 years ago. In 1996, traces of a Bronze Age battle were discovered there. Ridges and hills alternate on its edges, the small river meanders through the valley in many turns. Paddlers use the largely natural waters for excursions. Visitors can visit Klempenow Castle and rent canoes there. After almost 70 kilometers, the Tollense flows into the Peene near Demmin.

Excursion tip: witch museum and summer toboggan run

Another destination near Neubrandenburg is the Old Penzlin Castle, also known as Maltzan Castle. Here, a museum provides vivid information about witch burnings in the Middle Ages. Visitors can tour a torture chamber and underground dungeons. The small town of Burg Stargard also has a summer toboggan run. A lift pulls the sledges up, followed by a rapid 700-metre descent down a metal chute.

