Never been on stage before performing

Marco Mengoni before the last concert of the summer tour tonight, July 15, spoke from the stage of the Circus Maximus to the microphones of Tg1. Moved by the affection of the fans, he thanked them: “This is one of the most beautiful gifts they have given me in my life”.

This evening, Saturday July 15, Marco Mengoni closes the summer tour in the magnificent setting of Circus Maximus. Before performing, the singer, twice winner of the Sanremo Festival, spoke to the microphones of Tg1 and was unable to hold back his emotion for the affection of the fans present.

The words of Marco Mengoni

From the stage of the Circus Maximus, before performing in the last concert of the summer tour, Marco Mengoni spoke to the microphones of Tg1 about his long upward journey in the world of music: “This has been an amazing journey, I have thanked at all the concerts everyone who has allowed me to do this, it’s all thanks to the fans. I thank them every night I’m on stage“. Behind him the fans have never stopped screaming his name, waiting to hear his songs. So the singer was unable to hold back the emotion and with a trembling voice he commented: “This is the first time I’ve been on stage before starting the concert, it’s one of the best gifts I’ve been given in my life, it’s all crazy”. PBefore closing the connection, he sang Due Vite to the microphones of the news, accompanied by the voice of all those present.

The guests and the lineup of the last date of the summer tour

This evening Marco Mengoni will host Elodie on stage, with whom he created Pazza Musica, which has now become a hit, then Samuele Bersani, Bresh and Gazzelle. With the Roman public he will retrace almost 15 years of career marked by 75 platinum records, successes known worldwide and the most recent hits. This is the possible lineup of the evening:

Marco Mengoni one month from Sanremo 2023, from the successes of Due Vite at Eurovision 2023 Change a man Human beings No stress I will trust Muhammad Ali I want Psycho Killer Believe me again Light Protect yourself from me Two clouds Words in circle The essential Crazy music Crazy in love Two lives Flowers of pride You know that Hola I really loved you Warrior But tonight Ready to run I’ll wait for you Forbidden Good life

