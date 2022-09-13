The new anti-Covid vaccine – called ‘bivalent’ – will be available in the vaccination centers of the Fvg from tomorrow, Tuesday 13 September, for all citizens who will undergo the recall. The reservation is already active and, for pregnant women (new category), it is possible to book starting today, Monday 12 September (activation after 12 noon). This was announced by the deputy governor with responsibility for the Health of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi.

Citizens will be able to book vaccination at the Cup counters, in pharmacies, through the webapp or call center (0434/223522, active from Monday to Friday from 7 to 19, Saturday from 8 to 17). The administration can be done in vaccination centers. The bivalent anti Sars CoV-2 vaccines can be administered to different categories of citizens, provided that at least 120 days have passed since the first booster dose or primary cycle, or since the last infection (date of positive diagnostic test).

In detail, for the second booster dose (or fourth dose) the vaccines can be administered to citizens aged 60 or over (born in 1962 or earlier); to vulnerable individuals aged 12 or over who have a disease for which the booster is recommended; to health workers of any age (health service operator, practicing a health profession, operator who carries out activities in public and private health, social and welfare structures, pharmacies, parapharmacies and professional offices), to operators who at any title carry out activities in a residence for the elderly; to pregnant women (they must show a certificate from their gynecologist certifying the state of pregnancy or submit a declaration).

As for the first booster dose (third dose), it may be administered to citizens over 12 years of age who are still waiting to receive the first booster, regardless of the vaccine used to complete the primary course. Fragile citizens between the ages of 12 and 59 (or their parents / guardians, if minors) must fill in the form indicating the pathology they suffer from) and take it with them to the vaccination center.

For health workers of the regional health system who wish to undergo the booster, given that the vaccine will also be available for them in the vaccination centers, a facilitated path will be established in the company offices, with the possibility of dual administration (anti Covid-19 / anti- flu) when the flu vaccine is available.

Regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle and the first booster, considering the indications provided by the technical-scientific commission of Aifa, it will be possible to use as a “booster” dose any of the two bivalent m-Rna vaccines authorized in Italy (Comirnaty di BioNTech / Pfizer and Spikevax of Moderna).

Vaccination is only recommended. It is recommended for citizens over the age of 60, frail people from 12 years of age, healthcare personnel, RSA personnel and pregnant women.